Japanese group to build USD200 million electronic circuit factory in Hoa Binh

Japan's Meiko Group has recently worked with the leaders of Hoa Binh province on the proposal of an investment project in a factory producing all kinds of electronic circuits in Da River Left Bank Industrial Park in Hoa Binh city.

A company of Meiko Group in Vietnam (Photo: Internet)

At the working session, Mr. Atsushi Sakate, Permanent Vice President of Meiko Group, said that the group will lease a 9.2-hectare plot of land and infrastructure of Da Hop Trading Joint Stock Company in the Da River Left Bank Industrial Park, in order to build the USD200 million factory.

The leaders of Hoa Binh province affirmed that the province has fully committed to creating the favorable conditions possible for the Japanese group to operate efficiently in the locality.

Meiko first invested in Vietnam in 2006, with a factory in the suburban district of Thach That in Hanoi.

At present, the group has three factories manufacturing and assembling electronic circuit boards in Vietnam with a total investment of USD500 million, creating jobs for more than 7,000 people and contributing about USD30 million to the state budget each year./.