The average monthly income of Vietnamese employees in 2022 hit VND6.7 million (nearly US$286), an increase of VND927,000 (US$40) compared to the previous year, reported the General Statistics Office on Tuesday.

Specifically, male and female workers' average monthly income stood at VND7.6 million (US$324) and VND5.6 million (US$239), respectively, up VND950,000 (US$40) and VND914,000 (US$39) from 2021.

The average incomes of laborers in the processing-manufacturing, service and agro-aquatic-forestry sectors respectively climbed up 17.6 percent, 15.4 percent and 9.8 percent.

The number of employees aged 15 year and over in 2022 was 50.6 million people, an increase of 1.5 million people compared to the previous year.

Of the figure, 19.7 million worked in the service sector while 17 million and 13.9 million worked in the industry-construction and agro-aquatic-forestry sectors, respectively.