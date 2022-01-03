301 billion VND added to 31st SEA Games’ preparation budget

An additional 301 billion VND (13.17 million USD) from the 2021 State budget for sport and training has been approved for regular expenditure tasks needed for the preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

The logo and mascot of SEA Games 31.

According to a decision freshly signed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, 283 billion VND of the sum is earmarked for the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism; and 18 billion VND for the Ministry of Public Security.

The 31st SEA Games, hosted by Vietnam, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23 this year. With 40 sports covering 526 events, the tournament is expected to attract some 10,000 participants.

Frequent COVID-19 testing activities are expected throughout the course of the Games./.