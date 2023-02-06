Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-aquatic products reeled in over 3.7 billion USD in January, down 23% against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development.

Agro-forestry-fishery exports reach 3.7 bln USD in January.

Exports of key farm produce reached more than 1.7 billion USD, down nearly 13%, while the export of seafood, and timber and wood products was estimated to decrease 31% and 30% to 600 million USD and 1.1 billion USD, respectively.

The ministry said the fall in export value in the month due to lack of orders and long holidays.

Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-aquatic products hit a record revenue of over 53.22 billion USD in 2022, up 9.3%, including nearly 11 billion USD from aquatic products./.