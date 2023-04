Đà Nẵng giải ngân vốn đầu tư công cả quí I chỉ đạt 6,3% kế hoạch

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and President of the National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo Hernández laid flowers at the tombs of Cuban national hero José Martí, leader Fidel Castro Ruz, Father of the Nation Carlos Manuel de Céspedes and “the mother of Cuba” Maria Grajales de Maceo at Santa Ifigennia Cemetery on April 22 (Cuba time).