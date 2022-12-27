Viet Nam's trade with the rest of the world is expected to reach US$732 billion in 2022, an increase 10 percent against 2021, according to Minister of Trade and Industry Nguyen Hong Dien.

Of the above figure, export turnover is estimated at US$371 billion, up 10.5 percent on year compared to the Government's preset target of 8 percent, said the minister.

There were 39 groups of products with export value of over US$10 billion each, of which nine groups of products enjoy an export value of more than US$10 billion, he added.

Export value of manufacturing and processing sector accounts for more than 86 percent of the country's total export turnover.

Last year, total export and import turnover of goods reached US$668.54 billion, up 22.6 percent over 2020, of which exports increased by 19 percent while imports rose by 26.5 percent./.