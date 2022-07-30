Foreign trade value up 6.1% year-on-year in July

Total export-import turnover in July reached 60.36 billion USD, up 6.1% year-on-year but down 6.8% month-on-month, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO).

Of the figure, export value was 30.32 billion USD, up 8.9% year-on-year but down 7.7% compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, import turnover in the month reached an estimated 30.3 billion USD, 3.4% higher than the same period last year but dropping 6% from the previous month.

In the period from January – July, the country’s export-import turnover hit an estimated 431.94 billion USD, up 14.8% year-on-year, the office said.

Vietnam earned 216.35 billion USD from exports, while spending 215.59 billion USD on buying goods from abroad in the period, representing year-on-year increases of 16.1% and 13.6%, respectively.

A trade surplus of about 21 million USD was recorded in July, pushing the total in the first seven months of 2022 to 764 million USD./.