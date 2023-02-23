According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, from the beginning of this year to February 15, the country's total trade valued topped 72 billion USD, with export turnover standing at 37 billion USD and a trade surplus of nearly 1.7 billion USD.

Vietnam’s trade value reaches 72 bln USD by mid- February.

Notably, in the first half of February alone, the country's export turnover reached 13.44 billion USD.

Phones and components; computers, electronic products and components; machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts; and textile and garment were the four groups of exports which enjoyed a turnover of "billion dollars" in the reviewed period.

In the meantime, import turnover was 12.38 billion USD. Two groups of imports of the "billion dollars" group were computers, electronic products and components; machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts.

In 2022, the country's total trade value reached a record high of USD 730.2 billion USD./.