Viet Nam’s trade value with other ASEAN Member States saw a year-on-year increase of 35 percent in January, reaching US$6.81 billion, statistics of the General Department of Customs showed.

In January, within ASEAN, Thailand continues the biggest importer of Viet Nam's commodities with US$734 million, accounting for 22 percent and up 31.6 percent - Photo: Thuy Dung

During the month, Viet Nam's exports to the bloc hit US$3.19 billion, up 45 percent and making up 9.2 percent of the nation's total export value.

Within ASEAN, Thailand continued the biggest importer of Viet Nam's commodities with US$734 million, accounting for 22 percent and up 31.6 percent.

It was followed by Indonesia US$562 million, up 59 percent, the Philippines US$498 million, up 71 percent, Cambodia US$448 million, up 17 percent, Malaysia US$464 million, up 73 percent and Singapore US$397 million, up 36 percent.

Remarkably, in the first month of the year, Viet Nam's exports to Laos recorded a remarkable growth of 104 percent, achieving US$56 million.

Meanwhile, the nation spent US$3.62 billion in imports from the bloc, up 28 percent and making up 11.7 percent of the country's total import value.

In January, Viet Nam reported a trade deficit of US$430 million with other countries in ASEAN.

Last year, Viet Nam's trade value with ASEAN attained US$73.4 billion. The country's exports and imports from the bloc were estimated at US$32.5 billion and US$40.8 billion, down 4.5 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively./.