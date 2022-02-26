Fostering a partnership with Customs: Initiative from businesses is needed

(TBTCO) - (VFTO) - To facilitate trade, the "smooth" coordination between customs authorities and enterprises can be considered a key factor. Currently, the customs sector has well fulfilled the tasks of creating maximum facilitation as well as recognizing comments and problems from "customers" to improve operational efficiency. However, it is suggested that an actively participation from enterprises themselves is also needed.

The partnership between customs - businesses will be closer after the dialogues. Photo: Documentation

87.2% of businesses are satisfied

Recognizing the importance of the Customs - Enterprise partnership, in the past time, especially since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Customs sector has actively promoted solutions to support and provide maximum facilitation for businesses and individuals in carrying out customs procedures. Along with that is to strengthen the application of information technology, modern customs management equipment and methods in handling administrative procedures; ensure inspection and supervision of import and export goods while reducing costs and time.

One activity that has attracted the attention of the customs authorities recently is the evaluation of the effectiveness of the cooperation between the two sides. The Customs sector from central to local levels often cooperates and accompanies units such as (Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (now the Vietnam Federation of Commerce and Industry-VCCI), Vietnam Business Forum, associations of foreign enterprises investing in Vietnam, business associations of industries and enterprises in the area deploy partner activities to attract attention, cooperation and companionship from the business community, contribute to implementing the tasks set out during the year.

In 2021, at the level of the General Department of Customs, through the enterprise satisfaction survey (in collaboration with VCCI, TFP project) 12,425 enterprises were issued survey questionnaires, with 3,727 responses (3,657 valid votes), reaching the rate of 29.43%, exceeding the set target. Among the respondents, there are 2,487 private enterprises (68%), 1,070 FDI enterprises (accounting for 29.3%) and 100 enterprises with state capital (accounting for 29.3%). As a result, 87.2% of enterprises were satisfied with the support, saying that the support of the customs office was effective, about 85.3% of the assessment that the customs office had provided timely support. In addition, the work of receiving people, handling complaints and recommendations from the business community and people is strictly implemented by the whole industry, according to regulations. In 2021 (preliminary statistics as of November 15, 2021), there were 367 complaints to be resolved (365 cases), with 327/365 cases resolved.

In the locality, law enforcement monitoring channels are scientifically and methodically implemented. Leaders of Customs departments and sub-departments directly receive feedbacks and recommendations of enterprises and publicize information at the headquarters of the agency. The units also arrange qualified and experienced civil servants to receive and settle complaints from enterprises; publicly post up the focal point to receive and settle the enterprise's petition. At the same time, make a book to monitor and evaluate the satisfaction of enterprises at the branch; handing out assessment sheets of commitment to customer service at the customs clearance place; soliciting opinions of enterprises carrying out customs procedures on the spirit and working attitude of civil servants... Many units deploy online survey applications.

Those activities have proved that the development of the Customs - Enterprise partnership has achieved positive results. However, there is a fact that this is still a one-way relationship, mainly due to self-deployment, self-assessment and recognition by customs authorities. On the contrary, businesses have not actively proposed the contents that need to be supported to promote the relationship between the two sides.

Promote initiative from businesses

Recently, the General Department of Customs has issued the Plan to implement the development of the Customs - Enterprise partnership and related parties in 2022. The purpose of the plan is to organize partner activities for the community. Enterprises and related parties participate in the process of reforming and modernizing customs and improving the capacity of customs law enforcement.

In this plan, the General Department of Customs has set requirements to create conditions for the business community and related parties to grasp the strategy, plan and program of customs reform and modernization, thereby accompanying the customs agencies during the implementation process. At the same time, encourage and create conditions for the business community and related parties to participate in completing customs legal policies, management methods, and service quality of customs authorities at all levels through various consultation, cooperation, supervision activities; strengthen cooperation between Customs and enterprises, contributing to improving management capacity and law enforcement of each party. In which, the General Department of Customs also proposed the contents and 5 activities of implementation, including information; consulting enterprises and related parties; Customs - Enterprise cooperation; law enforcement supervision; support businesses.

The Department of Modernization (General Department of Customs) is also making recommendations, strengthening information, propaganda, guidance and training on Customs - Enterprise partnership activities to the business community and related parties so enterprises understand and actively participate; building examples of partner businesses and partner models to spread to the business community. Along with that, strengthening cooperation between customs authorities, business associations and customs clearance agents in assessing the quality of customs clearance agency services and assisting in improving the capacity of customs clearance agents.