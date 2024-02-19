All northern border gates resume customs clearance after Tet

Customs clearance activities have become normal again at all border gates in the northern region after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Trucks transporting agricultural products via Mong Cai border gate (Photo: VNA)

Previously, relevant authorities of China, which also celebrates the Lunar New Year, announced the temporary suspension of customs clearance procedures at border gates in Lang Son and Quang Ninh provinces from February 10-13 (from the first to fourth day of the first lunar month), and the resumption from February 14-17 for trucks and documents registered before Tet.

Since February 18, all customs clearance procedures have returned to normal.

At Mong Cai international border gate, on February 18 morning alone, 95 vehicles transported over 900 tonnes of agricultural products worth around 3.7 million USD to China.

Nguyen Dinh Dai, Director of the Lang Son’s Department of Industry and Trade, said that since the holiday, there has been no congestion of goods at local border gates thanks to the authorities’ efforts to strengthen regulation and actively work before Tet.

Meanwhile, border gates in Lao Cai province have been operating throughout Tet, with a very large volume of goods, mainly fruits and vegetables./.