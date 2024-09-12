Budget collection from exports-imports up over 13% in eight months

State budget collection from export-import activities reached 274.03 trillion VND (11.1 billion USD) in the first eight months of 2024, equivalent to 73.1% of the assigned estimate and up 13.1% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) announced on September 10.

Officers at the Online Customs Supervision Department under the Anti-smuggling Investigation Department, General Department of Vietnam Customs. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s total export-import turnover reached 511.11 billion USD during the period, up 16.7% compared to the same period last year.

In the January – August period, Vietnam had a trade surplus of 19.08 billion USD, 4.1% lower than the same period last year.

In addition, in the first eight months, the customs sector detected and handled 11,555 cases of violations of customs laws, with an estimated value of violated goods of over 21.62 trillion VND. The customs agencies launched criminal proceedings against 16 cases, transferred 113 cases to other agencies for prosecution, and collected 474.8 billion VND for the state budget.

For 2024, the National Assembly assigned the GDVC to collect 375 trillion VND for the state coffer, with 204 trillion VND coming from export-import activities.

The GDVC said that it will continue to boost customs policies and procedure reforms, ensure state management of customs, prevent and combat trade frauds; improve effectiveness and efficiency in protecting national sovereignty and economic security.

The GDVC will ensure a full legal basis for the development and implementation of digital customs and smart customs models which are expected to facilitate import-export enterprises, trade activities, and contribute to the country's economic growth./.