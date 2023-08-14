Vietnam's fruit and vegetable industry achieved a record of export growth in the first 7 months of this year, bringing in USD3.23 billion, up 68.1% over the same period last year. With the current growth rate, it is forecasted that in the remaining 5 months, fruit and vegetable exports will reach from USD2.5-2.7 billion, according to the Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Fruit and vegetable exports to bring in USD2.5-2.7 billion

Vegetables and fruits are mainly exported to Asia, accounting for 84.9% of the total export value.

In which, the export of vegetables and fruits is mainly to the Chinese market with the export value of 77.6% of the total exports to Asia and of 65.8% of the total fruit and vegetable export.

Vegetables and fruits exported to other regions such as Europe, America, Oceania and Africa accounted for only a small proportion, so there are still many opportunities for the fruit and vegetable industry to continue to expand the market in the future.

Fruits and nuts accounted for the main proportion in the structure of exported fruits and vegetables in the first half of 2023, reaching USD1.9 billion, up 85.5% over the same period in 2022.

Next was processed products. In the first half of 2023, the export value of this category reached USD568 million, up 23.4% over the same period in 2022.

In addition to the two main export categories, some other types were also exported in the first 6 months of 2023 such as vegetables, flowers and leaves.

A positive signal for the fruit and vegetable industry is that the US market has just announced the opening of the market with Vietnam’s Vietnamese natural fresh dehusked coconuts; accordingly, Vietnamese manufacturers can start exporting cocounuts to the US immediately.

Vietnam has nearly 200,000 hectares of coconut cultivation, with an output of 2 million tons of fruit. Vietnam is also the 7th country in the world in terms of coconut production, with the total export turnover of coconut products and coconut-related products in 2022 of USD900 million./.