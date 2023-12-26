The domestic gold price has continued its rising trend, hitting a new record of 80 million VND (3,291 USD) per tael (37.5 grams) on December 26 noon.

Gold price sets new record on Dec. 26 noon

In Hanoi, the DOJI Gold & Gems Group listed the buying and selling prices of SJC gold at 79.2 million VND and 80.2 million VND per tael, respectively, a respective rise of 1.9 million VND 1.7 million VND per tael compared to December 25’s closing session.

Similarly, Phu Quy Jewelry Group also listed its purchase price of SJC gold at 78.8 million VND per tael, and the selling price at 80 million VND per tael, up 1.5 million VND per tael and 1.6 million VND per tael, respectively compared to the closing session on December 25.

SThe aigon Jewelry Company (SJC) hiked the buying price of gold by 1.6 million VND per tael to 79 million VND per tael, while raising the selling price by 1.8 million VND per tael to 80.22 million VND./.