The Government has promulgated a decision approving an action program to implement the Commodity Import-Export Strategy by 2030.

The action program concretizes the main tasks and solutions enshrined in the Commodity Import-Export Strategy by 2030.

The strategy aims to achieve sustainable import and export towards a balanced and harmonious structure, promote competitive advantages, comparative advantages, develop brands of Vietnamese goods, open up new markets and potential fields and raise the country's position in the global supply chain and value chain.

The main tasks include : (i) expand production and sustainable supply for export; (ii) develop import and export markets, ensure long-term sustainable growth; perfect regulations, strengthen State management in export activities in order to facilitate trade, prevent trade frauds and ensure fair trade; (iv) mobilize and efficiently utilize resources for export development; (v) manage and control import to meet the demand for domestic production towards a healthy and reasonable trade balance; (vi) raise the role of associations and nucleus enterprises to nurture large-scale export value chains.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is responsible for implementing the plan on restructuring the agricultural sector in combination with digital transformation, digital economic development, green production, development of tourism, gastronomy, and agricultural and aquacultural export.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is in charge of restructuring industries and accelerating digital transformation in the processing and manufacturing sector in order to generate a new impetus for export and production.

The Ministry of Science and Technology assumes the prime responsibility for and coordinate with related ministries and branches to perfect the policy system for scientific and technological activities and innovation, encouraging projects and research on new materials, manufacturing and exporting environmentally friendly and high innovative products.

Under the strategy, Viet Nam’s exports are expected to expand by 8-9 percent in 2021-2025, and 5-6 percent in 2026-2030./.