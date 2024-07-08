Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday urged subordinate levels to double efforts to achieve the GDP growth of 6.5 - 7 percent in the third quarter this year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the Cabinet meeting July 6, 2024. Photo: VGP

Viet Nam's GDP growth accelerated to 6.93 percent in April-June period from 5.66 percent in the previous quarter, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

In the first six months, the country's GDP grew 6.42 percent compared to 3.84 percent of the same period last year.

Positive growth was recorded in agriculture (up 3.38 percent), industry and construction (up 7.51 percent), and service (up 6.64 percent), official data shows.

The service sector accounts for 43.35 percent of the country's GDP while agriculture and industry-construction sectors respectively make up 11.55 percent and 36.44 percent.

Consumer price index in June rose by 0.17 percent from May and 4.08 percent in the first six months./.