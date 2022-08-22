Gov't targets to raise aquatic export value to nearly US$8 bln by 2025

The Government targets to raise the aquatic export turnover to US$7.8 billion by 2025, according to its latest national program on aquaculture development for 2021-2030.

The overall goal of the program is to advance the development of aquaculture in an effective and climate resilient manner, improve the productivity, quality and competitiveness of aquatic products.

The nation's annual aquaculture output is expected to reach 5.6 million tons in 2025 and 7 million tons in 2030 from 4.75 million tons in 2021.

Total aquatic export turnover in the first seven months of this year rose by 35 percent on year to nearly US$6.7 billion.

After recording a sharp rise of 34-62 per cent in the first five months of the year, aquatic exports began cooling in June with an increase of just 18 per cent.

The decline is mainly due to unfavorable weather, with early rains affecting seafood production. The stockpile of aquatic products from last year has also dropped./.