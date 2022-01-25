Hai Phong grants investment licenses to five projects

The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on January 24 granted investment licenses to five projects in industrial parks, including three foreign-invested projects worth 140 million USD and two domestic ones valued at over 2 trillion VND (86.9 million USD).

At the event.

Deputy General Director of Chilisin Electronics Vietnam Co.Ltd Leo Uyn Hoan said while investing in Hai Phong, the company received support from local authorities. Apart from increasing capital, it will also call for other investors to do business in Hai Phong in the near future.

HEZA Director Le Trung Kien said HEZA will always stand side by side with investors during project implementation, tackle their difficulties to soon put projects into operation.

He affirmed that attracting foreign investment is one of the basic measures to develop local economy based on the pillars of hi-tech industry, seaports-logistics, tourism-trade.

Last year, industrial and economic zones drew 81 foreign-invested projects with new and additional capital of 2.96 billion USD, two share purchases worth 2.2 billion USD by foreign investors. The total foreign investment hit 5.2 billion USD, marking a 3.4-fold rise year-on-year, or 206 percent of the target.

This year, Hai Phong strives to lure 2.5-3 billion USD in FDI.

Meanwhile, they attracted 24 domestic projects with new and additional capital of over 135.5 trillion VND, up 75 times from the same period last year./.