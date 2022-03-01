Hanoi: disbursement of public investment up 6.2 percent in February

Hanoi disbursed some 2.2 trillion VND (96.44 million USD) worth of investment sourced from the State budget in February, equivalent to 66.5 percent of last month’s figure, but an increase of 6.2 percent year-on-year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

The city is also working hard to attract capital from other sources to spur its economic development and accelerate infrastructure construction.

In the first two months of this year, disbursed investment was over 5.5 trillion VND, up 4.7 percent from the same period last year and completing 10.8 percent of the yearly target.

It licensed eight new FDI projects this month with total registered capital of 1.2 million USD. Another 10 projects also increased their investment by 2.2 million USD. Meanwhile, foreign investors’ capital contribution and stake purchase were valued at 1.2 million USD.

During the two-month period, Hanoi lured 470.7 million USD worth of FDI, of which new capital was 10.7 million USD, adjusted capital 112.6 million USD, and capital contribution and stake purchase by foreign investors 347.5 million USD.

In February, the city counted 1,487 newly-established firms, a year-on-year rise of 26 percent, with combined capital reaching 30 trillion VND, up 87 percent.

Meanwhile, 309 enterprises dissolved, up 19 percent, and 1,752 others registered for temporary suspension, a 3.3-fold increase, and 1,063 resumed their operations, a 3.2-fold rise.

The number of new enterprises in the city in the first two months was 3,400, up 5 percent from the same period last year. The numbers of businesses dissolved and temporarily suspended went up 4 percent and 98 percent, respectively.

A total of 4,200 businesses restored their operations in the two months, up 31 percent, the office said./.