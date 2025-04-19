Vietnam Airlines to shift HCM City - Hanoi flights to Tan Son Nhat airport's Terminal T3 on April 19

The move to Terminal T3 not only aims to improve the customer experience but also supports Tan Son Nhat Airport’s vision to become a dynamic aviation hub in Asia.

Vietnam Airlines moves HCM–Hanoi flights to Terminal T3 on April 19 (Photo: VNA)

Starting from 00:00 on April 19, all Vietnam Airlines flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi will operate from the newly opened Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Beginning April 28, the airline will gradually move all remaining domestic flights to Terminal T3, except for those between HCM City and Con Dao, Rach Gia, and Ca Mau, which will continue to operate at Terminal T1.

Flights operated by Pacific Airlines and VASCO, both members of Vietnam Airlines Group, will remain at Terminal T1 until further notice.

Passengers are advised to carefully check their departure terminal printed on the ticket, review the layout of Terminal T3, and make use of online check-in options via the airline’s website, mobile app, or airport kiosks. Travelers should arrive at Terminal T3 at least two hours before departure to avoid delays.

It’s important to note that Terminals T1 (domestic), T2 (international), and T3 are separate buildings, with travel time between terminals taking around 20 minutes, depending on traffic. For convenient transfers, free shuttle buses are available every 20 minutes, or passengers may use ride-hailing services or taxis.

Vietnam Airlines is also pioneering the use of facial recognition technology for full-process digital ID and authentication. At Terminal T3, passengers can use the VNeID app developed by the Ministry of Public Security to complete check-in, security screening, and boarding entirely through facial recognition-no physical documents required. This marks a significant step toward a contactless, modern, and secure air travel ecosystem.

At the new terminal, the carrier will operate check-in counters 56 to 109 and offer 22 self-service kiosks to enhance convenience and reduce waiting times.

Earlier on April 17, Vietnam Airlines officially launched operations at Terminal T3 with the successful departure of its first commercial flight VN1286 from HCM City to Van Don./.