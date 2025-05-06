Vietnam sees double-digit growth in air transport during national holiday

From April 29 to May 4, airports nationwide handled over 12,610 flights, marking a 19.45% increase compared to the same period last year.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat and Da Nang International Airports welcome high numbers of passengers during the April 30-May 1 holiday. (Photo: VNA)

The air transport sector recorded significant double-digit growth during the April 30 - May 1 holiday, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

From April 29 to May 4, airports nationwide handled over 12,610 flights, marking a 19.45% increase compared to the same period last year. Passenger traffic exceeded 2.09 million, while cargo throughput reached 23,360 tonnes, representing year-on-year increases of 25.83% and 18.57%, respectively.

On average, airports across the country operated over 2,000 flights per day during the period, serving more than 340,000 passengers and processing around 3,800 tonnes of cargo daily.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City alone handled approximately 4,320 flights, 709,600 passengers, and 8,400 tonnes of cargo, year-on-year increases of 14.3%, 19.54%, and 0.73%, respectively.

The airport's busiest day was April 29, with 734 flights and over 128,000 passengers. The lowest traffic day was May 2, with 700 flights and more than 111,000 passengers.

Other major airports also reported robust growth. Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi handled around 3,480 flights, 578,480 passengers, and 12,920 tonnes of cargo, up 24.62%, 29.67%, and 24.4%, respectively. Da Nang International Airport processed about 1,670 flights, 271,170 passengers, and 1,000 tonnes of cargo, increasing by 23.16%, 26.68%, and an impressive 207.97%, respectively.

From April 29 to May 4, Vietnamese airlines transported approximately 986,800 passengers and 6,090 tonnes of cargo, recording increases of 29.81% and 3.87%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

CAAV General Director Uong Viet Dung noted that air transport services during the holiday were stable and efficient, meeting the travel demand of the people and tourists. Relevant units and functional departments coordinated effectively to address emerging issues in a timely manner, ensuring security and safety of exploitation.

He attributed the strong growth in air operations to the aviation sector's effective management, coordination, and execution. He added that this success provides a solid foundation for continued efforts during the upcoming peak summer travel season and supports the industry's annual growth targets./.