Noi Bai airport expected to handle over 2,000 passengers per peak hour during April 30-May 1 holiday

|Noi Bai International Airport is expected to serve 108,000 passengers, including 44,000 international passengers, on peak day of the April 30-May 1 holiday. (Photo: VNA)
Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi is expected to handle over 2,000 passengers per peak hour during the April 30 – May 1 holiday due to an increasing travel demand in both domestic and international routes.
According to statistics from the airport, during the April 30 – May 1 holiday this year, the peak day will fall on April 29 and April 4 with seven peak hour frames and three peak hour frames, respectively.
On the peak days, the airport is expected to serve 108,000 passengers, including 44,000 international passengers, 22% higher than usual, and 25% higher than that of the same period in previous years. There will be 602 flights, including 277 international flights, on those peak days, up 12% compared to usual and 18% compared to the same period.
In the first four months of this year, four international airlines -Airasia Cambodia, 9 Air, Xiamen and Lucky Air- opened new routes to the airport, bringing the daily number of international passengers to more than 40,000 on average.
The airport is currently piloting the biometric check-in technology using the VNeID digital identity platform for domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air at Terminal T1./.