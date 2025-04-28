Hanoi tops E-Commerce Business Index 2025

Hanoi leads the E-Commerce Business Index 2025 with 74.7 points, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 73.5 points and Da Nang with 28.1 points.

The e-commerce platform experience area at nongsan.buudien.vn. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM) has unveiled the Vietnam E-Commerce Business Index 2025 (EBI 2025) report, with Hanoi securing the top spot.

The release was made at the Vietnam Online Business Forum, themed "Winning in the AI Era," on April 25.

According to the report, Hanoi leads the 2025 ranking with 74.7 points, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 73.5 points and Da Nang with 28.1 points. The index was developed based on surveys of thousands of businesses across the country.

VECOM explained that the EBI is based on three main criteria: infrastructure and human resources, business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions, and business-to-business (B2B) transactions. A locality’s ranking depends on improvements in these criteria and their subcomponents.

This year marks the first time VECOM has included postal delivery services for e-commerce in the evaluation.

The average score for the index this year is 9.3 points, underlining the significant disparity in e-commerce development between Hanoi, HCM City, and the remaining provinces and cities. In B2C transactions, Hanoi and HCM City achieved scores of 62.9 or higher, while the highest score among the other 61 localities was just 4.5 (Bac Ninh).

For infrastructure and human resources, Hanoi, HCM City, and Da Nang scored no lower than 76.9, whereas the remaining 60 localities had the highest score of 36 (Haiphong).

Similarly, for B2B transactions, HCM City, Hanoi, and Da Nang scored 62.6 or higher, while the highest score among the remaining localities was 42.2 (Binh Duong).

According to VECOM, improving a locality’s ranking requires immediate solutions such as raising awareness of domain names, encouraging small-and medium-sized businesses to engage in e-commerce, and enhancing postal services. However, improvements in business and income subcomponents will require long-term, coordinated efforts from local authorities and various state agencies./.