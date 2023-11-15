Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in ten months

Hanoi attracted over 2.6 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of this year, which made it the third largest destination of FDI in the country during the period, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Ngoc Tu said on November 14.

Workers produce sausage at the factory of the Thailand-invested CP Vietnam Livestock JSC in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting of the municipal administration to review the city’s FDI attraction in the past months, Tu also said the city expects to attract about 484.8 million USD in the two remaining months of this year.

The city will strive to get about 3.15 billion USD in FDI next year and about 2.7 billion USD in 2025.

Tu said that as the country is entering a period of deeper economic integration, Hanoi considers the business community in general and FDI businesses in particular a key driver of the city’s economic growth and integration.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen requested departments, branches and local authorities to intensify administrative procedure reforms, promptly solve obstacles and boost investment promotion activities.

He also asked managers of industrial parks in the city to improve their infrastructure.

Investment promotion activities must be carried out economically, practically and effectively. Relevant departments and agencies should provide sufficient information and timely support to investors, he said.