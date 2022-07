(TBTCO) - The Mekong Delta’s economic scale is expected to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030, according to a government resolution dated June 18, 2022 on an action plan on the implementation of Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW dated April 2, 2022 by the Politburo on socio-economic development orientations and measures to ensure national defence and security in the Mekong Delta by 2030 and vision to 2045.