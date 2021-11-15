(TBTCO) - Ho Chi Minh City's Youth Employment Services (YES) Centre and the Federations of Labour of the city and Go Vap district held an event on November 14 to introduce employment opportunities to labourers who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City's Youth Employment Services (YES) Centre and the Federations of Labour of the city and Go Vap district held an event on November 14 to introduce employment opportunities to labourers who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to YES Centre Director Nguyen Van Sang, this was a good opportunity for workers to directly meet businesses and training establishments, and choose suitable jobs. On the contrary, enterprises and recruitment units have the opportunity to recruit and directly interview workers who were finding jobs, and recruit skilled workers for their production and business.

YES Centre also introduced the ongoing programme dubbed “Zero-dong hostel – free quick test – get a job immediately” which will last until November 30. The programme is offering 60 free-of-charge rooms, and nearly 200 rooms with prices discounted from 30- 50 percent.

Labourers participating in the event. (Photo: VNA)

Over 300 surveyed enterprises said that they need over 50,000 workers in various fields, in which the business, trade and service sectors account for 42 percent, Sang added.

At the event, many businesses and employers offer a monthly salary of 6 million VND (265 USD) or more along with several allowances and welfare commitments related to health insurance, accident insurance, and social insurance.

On this occasion, the Federation of Labour of Go Vap district also presented gifts to disadvantaged labourers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic./.