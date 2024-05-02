Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City saw more than 200,000 passengers on May 1 as people returned to the cities after the Reunification Day and May Day holiday.

Passengers at the domestic terminal of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

According to a representative of Noi Bai airport, 538 flights (303 domestic and 235 international) landed carrying approximately 94,000 passengers in total, which was the most traffic during the five-day holiday.

Tan Son Nhat airport reported more than 690 flights with 110,237 passengers onboard, 60,528 arrivals and 49,709 departures.

The two major airports of the country had made necessary preparations to ensure transportation flows and increase the use of technology as well as law enforcement to help regulate traffic.

They also recommended passengers use public transport instead of personal vehicles for drop-off and pick-up to reduce congestion at parking lots./.