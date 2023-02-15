The central province of Quang Tri shipped its first batch of 15 tons of organic rice at a price of US$1,800 per ton to the European Union (EU) on February 13.

First ‘Dien’ pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh are available on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the United Kingdom.

In the coming time, between 30 and 50 tons of this type of rice will be shipped to the European market every month.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced that the nation exported nearly 7.3 million tons of rice last year, earning US$3.54 billion, up 6.9 percent.

Viet Nam still has many opportunities to increase the export of agricultural products, including fruits and vegetables, to the EU as it is the only country in the Asia Pacific region that has a free trade agreement with the EU.

After the European-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into effect, the tax rate for many kinds of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables was reduced from 10-20 percent to zero.

The country has exported many kinds of fruits to the EU, including dragon fruit, passion fruit, coconut, durian, longan, lychee, mangosteen, and seedless lemon.

Earlier, the first batch of 11 tons of Dien pomelo from the Yen Thuy district was transported to the United Kingdom on February 9 by Longdan, the largest importer of Vietnamese products in this country.

Viet Nam has emerged as a major Southeast Asian supplier of farm produce and aquaculture products to the UK since the UK-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) came into force on May 1, 2021.

As part of the UKVFTA, some 85.6 percent of tariff lines for goods imported by the UK from Viet Nam were eliminated in January 2021, and 99.2 percent will be removed by January 2027, according to the UK Department for International Trade.

The UK imports from Viet Nam amounted to US$6.06 billion last year, rising by 5.2 percent over 2021, reported the General Department of Viet Nam Customs.