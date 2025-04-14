Nearly 43,000 tax refunds processed automatically in one week

Vietnam’s tax authorities officially launched an automated system for personal income tax refunds nationwide from April 3, 2025, applicable to the 2024 tax finalisation period. Within just seven days, the system processed 42,881 refund cases, totalling 229.3 billion VND (8.91 million USD).

Illustrative image (Photo: MINH PHUONG)

Eligible tax returns are now automatically approved and sent to the State Treasury for disbursement without any manual handling by tax officers.

The system pulls taxpayer data from national databases, income-paying organisations, and personal tax filings to generate a pre-filled “suggested tax declaration” with refund details.

Taxpayers can simply log into the eTaxMobile app to confirm the information. The system then issues a refund decision and notifies the Treasury for payment.

To ensure eligibility, users should install eTaxMobile, link and verify their bank accounts, and file after March 31, 2025 - the deadline for employers to submit final income tax reports.

However, the Tax Department reported that 94,165 organisations have withheld personal income tax but not yet transferred it to the state budget. This not only violates tax laws and may incur penalties but also affects employees’ refund eligibility.

Tax authorities urge these organisations to promptly fulfil their obligations to protect workers’ rights and ensure data transparency.

Approved on January 24, 2025, the automated refund process is part of the national digital transformation strategy for public services. Deputy Director of the Tax Department Mai Son emphasised that this marks a major step in administrative reform and e-government development, streamlining procedures and reducing costs for both taxpayers and the state./.