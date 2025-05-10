Vietnam joins meeting on negotiations for upgrading ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement

The second Special ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting on negotiations for upgrading the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) has created a favourable foundation for the next rounds of negotiations, towards the signing of the second protocol to upgrade the ATIGA during the 47th ASEAN Summit, slated for November 2025 in Malaysia.

Vietnamese delegates join the second Special ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting on negotiations for upgrading the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) on May 9. (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien led a Vietnamese delegation to the second Special ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting on negotiations for upgrading the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), which took place on May 9 in an online format.

Dien supported the early conclusion of the ATIGA upgrade negotiations and praised the positive results done by the ATIGA Upgrade Trade Negotiating Committee (TNC) and technical groups in recent times.

After sharing Vietnam’s views on the proposals from the TNC Chair and expressing maximum flexibility on the remaining issues to advance the negotiation process, he called on the countries to continue promoting intra-ASEAN solidarity, work together to resolve the existing differences based on balanced interests, towards a feasible, effective, and sustainable upgraded ATIGA for all parties.

ASEAN economic ministers shared the view that completing the negotiations for upgrading the ATIGA would send positive signals to the business community about ASEAN’s strong commitment to regional economic integration through reducing trade barriers, facilitating trade cooperation, and improving supply chain connectivity; and affirm ASEAN's support for an open, transparent, and rule-based multilateral trade system.

They praised recent efforts made by the TNC and technical groups in the process of negotiation. They also acknowledged that after 14 official negotiation sessions, ASEAN countries have now completed nearly 98% of the negotiation process.

The TNC Chair briefed participants on the outstanding issues in several areas, such as rules of origin, refurbished goods, transparency, further tariff liberalisation, the effective term of the upgraded ATIGA; and provided recommendations to address these issues.

Based on the TNC Chair's report, the ministers proposed necessary directives towards a flexible, practical, and mutually beneficial solution, thereby reaffirming their commitment to completing the negotiations and signing the upgraded ATIGA in accordance with the plan agreed upon by all parties.

Chaired by the Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, the meeting has created a favourable foundation for the next rounds of negotiations, towards the signing of the second protocol to upgrade the ATIGA during the 47th ASEAN Summit, slated for November 2025 in Malaysia./.