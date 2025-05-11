Bac Ninh's FDI atraction sees two-fold rise in four month

To date, Bac Ninh is home to 2,475 active FDI projects, with a total registered capital exceeding 31 billion USD.

At the Innotek Joint Stock Company in Que Vo Industrial Park No. 2 in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

The northern province of Bac Ninh attracted more than 1.91 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first four months of 2025, marking a 2.2-fold year-on-year increase, according to the provincial Statistics Office.

Since the beginning of the year, Bac Ninh has granted investment registration certificates to 87 new FDI projects. Investors fom China took the lead with 49 projects, followed by Singapore with 12 projects. Newly registered capital amounted to 552.6 million USD, representing an increase of 1.9 million USD, or 0.3%, compared to the same period last year.

In April alone, the province issued the certificates for 21 new projects worth 315.4 million USD. Notably, they include two large projects from China, namely a project on headphone and smart wearable device production with an investment of 270 million USD, and another on display screen assembly and manufacturing valued at 20 million USD.

During January–April, 56 projects adjusted their capital, resulting in a total additional investment of over 1.4 billion USD – a year-on-year rise of 3.3-fold. The province also recorded 12.4 million USD in capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors.

To date, Bac Ninh is home to 2,475 active FDI projects, with a total registered capital exceeding 31 billion USD.

With its favourable investment climate, modern infrastructure, and abundant workforce, Bac Ninh continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for foreign investors. The rising influx of investment from major Asian economies like Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China, particularly in the software and semiconductor industries, highlights a qualitative shift in the province’s FDI attraction.

Bac Ninh is also the first locality in Vietnam to issue policies supporting the training of high-quality human resources and the development of the semiconductor industry—a move that reflects its ambition to become a trustworthy partner and vital link in the global semiconductor supply chain.

As of April 30, total capital injected into the Vietnamese ecomony, comprising new investments, additional capital of existing projects, capital contributions, and share purchases, reached 13.82 billion USD, up 39.9% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance./.