Northern Power Corporation provides over 38 billion kWh of commercial electricity in five months

The Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has safely and stably operated the national power grid, ensuring electricity supply for people’s lives and socio-economic activities in 27 Northern provinces, in the first five months of this year.

EVNNPC workers participate in building the Circuit-3 500kV transmission line. (Photo: VGP)

The commercial electricity output reached over 8.6 billion kWh in May, up 18.44% over the same period in 2023. The accumulated power generation in the first five months of 2024 was reported at over 38.3 billion kWh, up 14.09% over the same period last year and equivalent to 40.44% of the yearly plan.

The rate of customers paying electricity bills without cash was estimated at 87.58% by May 2024, 0.45% higher than the set target, while electricity revenue through non-cash payment reached 97.11%.

In the first five months of this year, EVNNPC commenced the construction of two 110kV power projects and put seven other projects into operation.

EVNNPC also mobilised more than 500 workers to participate in building the Circuit-3 500kV transmission line from Quang Trach to Pho Noi, to put the project into operation this June./.