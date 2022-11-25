The total number of passengers traveling through Viet Nam’s airports has reached 90.8 million over the last 11 months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 221 percent.

Ha Noi based-Noi Bai International Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam (CAAV) announced that in November alone, 8.67 million passengers passed through local airports, up 7 percent compared to the previous month and up 630 percent in comparison with the same period last year.

During the January-November period, Vietnamese airports handled 9.8 million foreign visitors, up 2,041 percent against the same period last year and down 74 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

Meanwhile, domestic arrivals tended to sharply increase with 81 million turns, witnessing respective growths of 191.3 percent and 18.4 percent against the same periods in 2021 and 2019.

In the reviewed period, Viet Nam's airlines served 45 million passengers, including 4.4 million foreign arrivals, recording year-on-year respective increases of 217.1 percent and 3,145.8 percent.

Vietnamese airlines carried 259,000 tons of cargos, up 2.4 percent, including 129,000 tons of international cargos./.