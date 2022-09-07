OECD, ADB team up to draft Viet Nam Economic Report

Representatives from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Asian Development Bank (ABD) met at the former's headquarters in Paris on Monday to discuss the second draft of the Viet Nam Economic Report.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Tran Quoc Phuong led the Vietnamese delegation, whose members included leaders of the Central Institute for Economic Management and Research, the Department of Economic General Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of MPI.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang also attended the meeting. Additionally, many representatives of units under the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the State Bank of Viet Nam participated online.

The report will provide objective and independent insight of Viet Nam's economy and relevant recommendations to help Viet Nam design feasible policies in favor of post-COVID economic recovery and development.

The draft report was developed within the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Viet Nam and the OECD for 2022-2026, signed in November 2021 in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the OECD Secretary-General./.