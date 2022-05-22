Ordinary passports to be issued online from next month

From June 1, 2022, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will issue ordinary passports online for Vietnamese citizens (ones without electronic chips).

Vietnamese citizens will be able to apply for passports online from June 1, 2022 - Illustration photo.

The move is part of the ministry’s effort to implement the Government’s initiated Project on “Developing the application of data on population, electronic identification and authentication for national digital transformation in the period of 2022-2025, with a vision to 2030.”

Accordingly, Vietnamese citizens in the country who have a valid citizen ID with an electronic chip or a valid 12-digit citizen ID, will be able to access to the National Public Service Portal or the Public Service Portal of the Ministry of Public Security to register, pay online fees, receive passports via portals or come to receive them directly at the exit and entry management agency when results are available.

o perform this, people sign up to the Governhttp://dichvucong.gov.vnment public service portal (http://dichvucongan.gov.vn) or the public service of the Ministry of Public Security to submit their dossiers, pay online fees, receive passports via post office or come to receive them directly.

Earlier, from May 4-11, to the Immigration and Exit Management Department under the MPS worked with the Ha Noi Municipal Police and Exit Management Department, and relevant units piloted online public services for the issuance of ordinary passports for Vietnamese citizens./.