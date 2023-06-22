The retail petrol prices have been kept unchanged in the latest adjustment on June 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices kept unchanged, oil prices up in latest adjustment

The ceiling price of E5 RON 92 petrol was kept at 20,878 VND (0.89 USD) and that of RON 95 at 22,015 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of 0.05S diesel oil was capped at 18,174 VND per litre, up 146 VND per litre from the previous adjustment, and the ceiling kerosene price was adjusted up 133 VND to 17,956 VND per litre.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract 191 VND per litre from the sale of E5RON92, 139 VND per litre from the sale of RON 95 petrol and 100 VND per litre from all types of oil for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.