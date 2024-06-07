Retail prices of petrol products were slashed starting 3pm on June 6 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices reduced on June 6

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was cut by 618 VND per litre from the base price to be not higher than 21,141 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III fell by 542 VND to 21,977 VND per litre at the maximum.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S is capped at 19,422 VND per litre, down 325 VND per litre. The kerosene price is not higher than 19,557 VND per litre, down 374 VND per litre.

Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than 17,285 VND per kg, down 253 VND per kg.

The two ministries also decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund this time./.