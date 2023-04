The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) of the Philippines has initiated a safeguard investigation on imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) steel cylinders, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Philippines initiates investigation on LPG steel cylinder imports

According to the DTI's notification sent to TRAV earlier this week, the investigated product is classified under code AHTN 7311.

The petition was filed by Ferrotech Steel Corp and the period of investigation is between 2017 and 2021, according to the DTI.

Vietnamese enterprises are suggested to contact TRAV for more information about the case./.