PM asks for building safe roadmap to welcome foreign tourists

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has tasked ministries, agencies and localities to build a safe roadmap to welcome foreign tourists in the pandemic time, according to a recently-issued Telegram.

The COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected VietNam's economy, particularly the tourism sector. The number of foreign arrivals to the nation in 2020 and 2021 saw a respective year-on-year drop of 76.7 percent and 95.9 percent.

Against that backdrop, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was asked to coordinate with other relevant ministries, agencies and localities to boost communication on Viet Nam as a safe destination to foreign visitors.

Meanwhile, related ministries and localities were required to improve health care's capacity as well as propose plans and measures to guarantee the pandemic prevention and control work.

The Government had decided to resume regular international passenger flights on a pilot basis from January 1, 2022, in a bid to boost economic recovery.

Viet Nam expects to receive 65 million tourists, including 5 million foreign visitors and earn VND 400 trillion (over US$ 17 billion) in tourism revenue in 2022, according to General Director of the Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh.