PM attends groundbreaking of Hoa Binh – Moc Chau expressway

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 29 attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hoa Binh - Moc Chau expressway project in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (third from right) attends the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hoa Binh – Moc Chau expressway project (Photo: VNA)

With a total investment of nearly 10 trillion VND (406.3 million USD), the nearly-34km expressway starts from Hoa Binh’s Da Bac to Chieng Yen commune, Van Ho district, Son La province.

The project holds special significance, as it is expected to boost the socio-economic development of Hoa Binh and the Northwest region at large. Once completed, the expressway will connect the transportation network of Hoa Binh with Son La and Hanoi capital to form a key expressway axis linking the Northwest region with the northern key economic zone.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinh noted that the current intra-provincial, inter-provincial, and inter-regional transportation system in the Northwest is under-developed, with only one expressway available connecting Hanoi and Lao Cai. This is one of the significant factors that hinder the region's development despite its potential and advantages.

Therefore, focusing investment resources to complete the Hanoi - Hoa Binh - Son La - Dien Bien expressway, including the Hoa Binh - Moc Chau project, is strategically important, the PM said. He noted that it will enhance connectivity among the Northwest provinces, link the Northwest with Hanoi and the Red River Delta provinces, and create new momentum for attracting investment and developing economic sectors, thus contributing to boosting rapid and sustainable socio-economic development, ensuring security and defence, and opening up new development opportunities, thus ushering a stronger new phase of growth for the Northwest region.

The Government leader stated that the groundbreaking of the project reflects the significant efforts of Hoa Binh province and relevant ministries and sectors. However, he emphasised that this is just the beginning, as the project includes many components and a considerable amount of work still needs to be done.

He called for extra efforts to complete the ground clearance work before November 30, 2024, and the first phase of the project before December 31, 2027.

He also urged the Son La provincial People's Committee to focus on completing the investment procedures to commence work on the Hoa Binh - Moc Chau expressway’s section through the province as soon as possible in 2025./.