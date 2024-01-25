PM orders sufficient petrol supply during Tet

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently signed an official dispatch, ordering competent ministries, sectors and corporations to fully and drastically roll out measures to ensure sufficient petrol supply for production, business and consumption during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday which lasts from February 8 to 14 this year and the time ahead.

The official dispatch was issued amidst complicated and unpredictable developments across the globe with the risk of energy supply disruptions and rising energy prices.

Accordingly, the Minister of the Industry and Trade was asked to keep a close watch on the domestic and global petrol markets, enhance examination and direction to make timely adjustments to the petrol allocation in line with the market situation.

The minister should work to prevent supply disruption, while joining hands with relevant ministries and agencies to impose strict punishment on any organisations and individuals who violate petrol business activities. Besides, the ministry should coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to adjust petrol prices in accordance with the current regulations and market, and ensure the harmonised benefits of the State, enterprises and people.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance was requested to work with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and traders to consider the adjustments of related costs that are used in calculating the prices of petrol products, and strictly carry out the regulations on electronic invoice issuance for each sale and data connection with the tax authority.

The Chairman of the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises and the Ministry of Industry and Trade must direct the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) to pen rational production and distribution plans.

The Minister of Information and Communications is responsible for working with the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance to direct press agencies to provide the public with official, timely and accurate information on petrol supply./.