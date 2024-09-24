PM receives leaders of foreign groups in Bac Ninh

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 22 hosted separate receptions for leaders of big foreign groups as part of his trip to the northern province of Bac Ninh.

PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho (Photo: VNA)

Meeting General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho, PM Chinh spoke highly of the group’s business and investment strategy in Vietnam, calling its fruitful cooperation and investment a model of the economic ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

He suggested Samsung engage more deeply in digital economy transformation, green economy, and knowledge-based economy in Vietnam, especially newly-emerging sectors like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and innovation.

The leader also urged the group to step up technology transfer and human resources training, share governance experience, raise the localisation rate, enhance cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises and help them participate in global supply chains.

For his part, Choi said Samsung Vietnam has six manufacturing plants, one research and development centre, and one sales entity, with a cumulative investment of 22.4 billion USD.

With its effective operation, along with the strong support from the Vietnamese Government, ministries, and localities, Samsung has decided on a long-term investment strategy in the Southeast Asian nation.

As part of this, it has committed to a new investment project worth 1.8 billion USD in Bac Ninh province. In addition to OLED products for mobile phones, this new project will see Samsung establish production lines for OLED products for IT devices and automobiles.

Samsung hopes that Vietnam will continue to provide favourable conditions for its development and supply high-quality human resources to support its new projects, he said.

During his meeting with Gary Tseng, CEO of Taiwan's Phu My Hung Holdings Group, PM Chinh congratulated the company on its successful investment and business activities in Vietnam, contributing to the country's socio-economic development.

Gary Tseng shared that Phu My Hung has been investing in Vietnam for over 30 years, primarily in real estate and urban development. With support from the Vietnamese government, ministries, and localities, the company has seen effective investments and continues to expand its projects across many provinces and cities in Vietnam.

The company hopes that the Vietnamese government and local authorities will continue to remove difficulties and create favourable conditions for its further expansion, he said, noting its desire to participate in Vietnam's stock market to mobilise additional resources for investment.

Welcoming Phu My Hung's continued investment expansion in Vietnam, the Prime Minister asked Phu My Hung, along with developing modern and civilized urban areas, to invest in affordable residential projects but with high infrastructure and service quality.

Additionally, he encouraged the group to provide more social infrastructure and consider deeper involvement in developing cultural, healthcare, and educational infrastructure in Vietnam.

Meeting with Nakagawa Tetsuyuki, General Director of AEON Mall Vietnam Co. Ltd., PM Chinh was informed that its 7th shopping mall in Vietnam and the first in the central region - AEON Mall Hue was officially inaugurated on September 21 and has welcomed over 330,000 visitors in six days.

Noting that AEON has received investment certificates for other malls in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa city in the central province of the same name, and is accelerating procedures for more in Vietnam, including one in Bac Ninh province, he expressed his wish that the Vietnamese leader will direct local authorities to create favourable conditions for the company to quickly implement these projects.

Welcoming AEON’s investments in Ha Long and Thanh Hoa, the Prime Minister affirmed the government's support for the company to start construction this year, given the significant potential of these two localities, which are major tourism hubs with large populations and relatively high per capita income.

Chinh pledged that the government is ready to create all necessary conditions to facilitate AEON’s operations in Vietnam. He also suggested that the company consider investing in other localities such as Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, and Nghe An, as they play key roles in the supply chain linking Vietnam with Japan and vice versa through AEON./.