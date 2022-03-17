Project aims for sustainable growth of macadamia industry

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving a project to sustainably develop macadamia cultivation and processing in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, which aims to turn macadamia into a strong export product.

Macadamia processing.

Under the scheme, macadamia export value is hoped to reach about 400 million USD in 2030 and about 2.5 billion USD in 2050, with the percentage of macadamia in shells being less than 40 percent.

In 2030, macadamia nut output is expected to reach about 130,000 tonnes, which will increase to about 500,000 tonnes in 2050.

The country aims for 130,000-150,000 hectares of macadamia farm by 2030, mostly in northwestern and Central Highlands regions.

Basing on the evaluation of macadamia farming efficiency in the 2021-2030 period, the area could be expanded to about 250,000 hectares in 2050.

Investment in macadamia processing near farming areas will be encouraged with a target of 300-400 new facilities with a capacity of 100-200 tonne per year each to be built by 2030, while the existing 65 facilities will be upgraded.

Businesses are encouraged to enter into partnerships with farmers to form a production and selling chain.

At the same time, localities will receive support from scientists on the selection of varieties and farming techniques.

According to the project, in order to develop markets for macadamia products, localities should build their own macadamia trademark with geographical indication, while carrying out trade promotion activities to introduce the products to domestic consumers. At the same time, they are advised to coordinate with ministries, businesses and the Vietnamese Macadamia Association to expand export market and remove trade barriers, while strengthening the export of the nuts both whole and processed through official channels and increase the export of processed products./.