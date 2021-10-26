(TBTCO) - Quang Nam is exerting efforts to improve its investment environment and speed up administrative reform to attract more investors, especially in supporting industry, said Le Tri Thanh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province.

Aview of THACO Chu Lai Mechanical and Automotive Industrial Park

Quang Nam (VNA) – Quang Nam is exerting efforts to improve its investment environment and speed up administrative reform to attract more investors, especially in supporting industry, said Le Tri Thanh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province.

Speaking at a recent online meeting with enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern region on measures to boost the development of supporting industry for mechanics, Thanh noted that Quang Nam is home to the first industrial park in the country designed for supporting industry for the mechanical industries, including automobile industry.

Tran Ba Duong, Chairman of the Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), said that THACO has established its Mechanical and Supporting Industry Corporation, which is the first step in its plan to boost the growth of the mechanical supporting industry.

It is a new model in Vietnam, he said, adding that THACO will continue to support Quang Nam to turn the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone into a mechanical industrial hub, helping Vietnam engage deeper into the global production chain, he said.

Automobile manufacturing at a THACO factory

After 18 years of development, the THACO Chu Lai Mechanical and Automotive Industrial Park, invested by THACO, has been expanded to 1,280 hectares with total investment of 3.5 billion USD. It is hosting 35 firms with over 9,000 labourers. THACO Chu Lai is considered the largest automotive and logistics hub of Vietnam and one of the leading facilities of its kind in Southeast Asia.

THACO Chu Lai is being developed into a multi-sectoral ecosystem, including automobile manufacturing, mechanical and supporting industry, logistics, agriculture, urban-trade-service areas and industrial tourism with synchronized and smart infrastructure system in Quang Nam and the whole central region, with close connections with the Central Highlands region, Laos and Cambodia./.