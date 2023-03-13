The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,638 VND/USD on March 13, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 10).

Reference exchange rate down 1 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,823 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,459 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks also decreased.

At 8:45am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,480 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,850 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of March 10.

BIDV reduced both rates by 15 VND to 23,520 VND/USD (buying) and 23,820 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from March 6-10, the daily reference exchange rate mostly followed a downward trend except for Thursday (March 9). However, it still ended the week up 3 VND from the rate at the beginning of the week./.