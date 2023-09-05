The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,959 VND/USD on September 5, down 18 VND from the last working day before the four-day National Day holiday (August 31).

Reference exchange rate down 18 VND after holiday

With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 25,158 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,760 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.

At 8:45am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,870 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,240 VND/USD, down 70 VND and 60 VND, respectively, from August 31.

BIDV also cut both rates by 45 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,230 VND/USD.

During the week from August 28-31 before the National Day holiday from September 1-4, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first three days and down on the last day, ending the week up 17 VND./.