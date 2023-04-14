The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,588 VND/USD on April 14, down 8 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on April 14

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,778 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,418 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,245 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,615 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the end of April 13.

BIDV also reduced both rates by 10 VND to 23,290 VND/USD (buying) and 23,590 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from April 10 to 14, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on Monday and up on the next two days. It then again followed a downward trend, on the last two days. It ended the week down 12 VND./.