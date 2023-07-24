The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,753 VND/USD on July 24, down 19 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 21).

Reference exchange rate up 19 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,941 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,565 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates fluctuated variably.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,455 VND/USD (buying) and 23,825 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of July 21.

Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,515 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,815 VND/USD.

During the week from July 17-21, the daily reference exchange rage was adjusted down on Monday and Wednesday, and up on the other days./.