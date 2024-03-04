The total State budget revenue in the first two months of 2024 reached over 361.67 trillion VND (nearly 14.67 billion USD), equivalent to 24.3% of the projection for the whole year, and 112.9% compared to the figure recorded in the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation reported on March 1.

At the Kim Thanh II International Border Gate in Lao Cai province. (Photo: VNA)

The agency said 53 out of the country's 63 provinces and centrally-run cities have seen an increase in budget revenue compared to the January – February period in 2023.

By the end of February, the tax authorities issued 3,017 decisions on value-added tax refunds with a total amount of 21.68 trillion VND, equivalent to 12.7% of the value-added tax refund projection for 2024.

According to the general department, as many as 84 foreign suppliers have been issued taxpayer-identification numbers through the electronic portal so far. Among them, 67 have declared and paid taxes following legal regulations. Cumulatively for the last two months, the total tax value paid by foreign suppliers hit 2.03 trillion VND.

To effectively fulfill the task of budget collection management as directed by the Government, the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Finance, the tax sector has been vigorously implementing measures to enhance revenue management and avoid revenue losses along with speeding up administrative reform to facilitate businesses and taxpayers./.