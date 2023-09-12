The total State budget revenue in the first eight months of this year topped 962 trillion VND (nearly 40 billion USD), equivalent to 70.1% of the estimate for the whole of this year and 93.9% compared to the figure in the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation reported on September 11.

State budget revenue tops 70% of year's estimate in eight months

Out of the 20 receipts and taxes, 14 achieved a relatively high level of collection (over 68%), while others had lower revenue, including environmental protection tax which was equivalent to 67.7% of the same period last year, land use fee 42.3%, and land and water surface lease fee 61.1%.

According to the agency, 27 out of the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities recorded a high level of budget revenue (above 68%).

General Director of the General Department of Taxation Mai Xuan Thanh said the agency will continue to focus on harmonious, effective, and timely solutions in the remainder of the year in order to remove difficulties, thus promoting growth and socio-economic development.

It will also implement various policies such as tax exemption, reduction and extension, and expediting value-added tax refunds for businesses in line with legal regulations, and effectively carry out policy communication work, he added./.