|State budget revenue tops 70% of year's estimate in eight months
According to the agency, 27 out of the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities recorded a high level of budget revenue (above 68%).
General Director of the General Department of Taxation Mai Xuan Thanh said the agency will continue to focus on harmonious, effective, and timely solutions in the remainder of the year in order to remove difficulties, thus promoting growth and socio-economic development.
It will also implement various policies such as tax exemption, reduction and extension, and expediting value-added tax refunds for businesses in line with legal regulations, and effectively carry out policy communication work, he added./.